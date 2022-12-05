'I saw my auntie crying,' Atatiana Jefferson's nephew testifies in Aaron Dean murder trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The nephew of a woman fatally shot in her own home by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean took the stand during his murder trial.

Dean is accused of killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019. Jefferson was playing video games with her then-8-year-old nephew, who later told authorities his aunt pulled out a gun after hearing suspicious noises behind the house. Body-camera footage showed Dean didn't identify himself as police.

Atatiana Jefferson's nephew was the first witness called to the stand on Dec. 5, 2022.

"I saw my auntie crying. So, I thought it had to be something serious," he described for the courtroom.

Later during cross-examination, Dean's attorneys brought up a discrepancy between Jefferson's nephew's earlier statements and his testimony.

Dean's defense said the boy told a child case worker during a recorded interview after the shooting that Jefferson had raised the gun. But the boy denied this.

Not long after, the child's cross-examination was paused shortly before Judge George Gallagher called a gallery member to the bench and said he noticed them gesturing to the 11-year-old witness. The gallery member was then sworn in as a witness and told to go sit in the hallway.

"I have noticed that throughout the testimony, you have been gesturing to this witness. I cannot have that. So, I've sworn you in as a witness. If you will sit outside in the hallway, we will call you in when we need you," said Judge Gallagher.

As jury selection was set to start last week, Dean's defense attorney, Jim Lane, died. After years of delays, Gallagher moved forward anyway and, following days of questioning potential jurors, a panel of 12 jurors and two alternates was selected Friday.

The opening day of Dean's trial ended before noon so participants could attend Lane's funeral.