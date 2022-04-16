Watch CBS News

At least 8 families displaced in overnight Dallas apartment fire

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

At least 8 families displaced in overnight Dallas apartment fire 00:23

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At least eight families were left without a place to stay after an apartment complex in northeast Dallas caught fire overnight on April 16, 2022.

The fire broke out in an apartment complex off of Audelia Road.

audelia-rd-fire.jpg
An overnight apartment fire off Audelia Road in Dallas left at least 8 families displaced. CBSDFW.com

Witnesses said that they saw residents jumping from first- and second-story windows to escape the flames.

One person was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but thankfully there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 3:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.