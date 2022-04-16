At least 8 families displaced in overnight Dallas apartment fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At least eight families were left without a place to stay after an apartment complex in northeast Dallas caught fire overnight on April 16, 2022.

The fire broke out in an apartment complex off of Audelia Road.

An overnight apartment fire off Audelia Road in Dallas left at least 8 families displaced. CBSDFW.com

Witnesses said that they saw residents jumping from first- and second-story windows to escape the flames.

One person was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but thankfully there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.