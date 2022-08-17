Arlington students, teachers ready for the new school year

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students and teachers at Arlington's Carol Holt Elementary school were eager to start a more normal school year Wednesday.

This year there are no masks, social distancing or virtual learning in sight.

"It is amazing, they need to be around other students," kindergarten teacher Kelly Sumner said.

The Mays family has daughters starting kindergarten and first grade. It's the first time their youngest has been in a classroom due to the pandemic and they're hoping their kids can make up for lost time and make some friends.

"She's very sociable and she's ready to go," Anthony Mays said.

This year's kindergarten class were toddlers when the pandemic began. Sumner says as a result, most kids lack socialization.

"A lot of fine motor [skills] are lacking nowadays because of the pandemic and [kids] weren't out doing things," Sumner said. "So, one of the things we really work on is building those fine motor skills in kindergarten and making sure they're really ready for the future."