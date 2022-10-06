Arlington Public Library ends late fees and waives existing overdue fines

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Late fees are a thing of the past, the Arlington Public Library announced this week.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, the APL is officially fine free. This means that people who checkout books, videos, or any other media will no longer be charged a fee for returning their items past the due date.

On top of that, any existing fines have also been waived. This means that anyone who has checked out an item from the APL and racked up late fees no longer owes any money and is free to use the library once again.

Library Director Norma Zuniga said the move will make it easier for everyone to use the library. "This is a significant step in removing barriers to access. Becoming a fine-free library is our commitment to leveling opportunities for all patrons."

The APL is just one of the latest libraries across America to remove fines and late fees to make their services more accessible and equitable.

According to a spokesperson, although overdue fines were used to encourage people to return things on time, they have been shown to disproportionately impact lower-income communities. Families and individuals without access to reliable transportation, unconventional working hours, and fixed incomes may be less likely to use libraries because of the possibility of late fees.

Patrons of the APL will still be encouraged to return their items before the due date so that others can access them, and fees for damaged or lost items still apply. Overdue charges for consortium or Interlibrary Loan items will not be waived either.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the library.