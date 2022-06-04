Man dies after being rescued from flash flood in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man is dead after first responders in Arlington pulled at least four people from multiple vehicles stuck in high water due to flash flooding on June 3, 2022.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office, the victim was identified as Saniel Antonio Singh, 22. The Medical Examiner has not yet listed an official cause of death.

Arlington police said that first responders responded to the area around Mansfield Webb Road and Ballweg Road after a woman called 911 and said that her SUV had gone into a ditch with high water.

The Arlington Fire Department's rescue team arrived at the scene and began pulling at least three people from the high water. Police officers also responded to the scene to help fire fighters.

Shortly thereafter, the Arlington Fire Department also responded to reports of a man trapped inside a submerged vehicle at Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue with police assistance.

Fire personnel pulled the driver out of the vehicle and transported him to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

CBS 11 has reached out to the Arlington Fire Department for comment.