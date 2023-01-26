Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazosa announces retirement

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After more than a decade leading the Arlington Independent School District, Dr. Marcelo Cavazos surprised staff and families Thursday announcing he will step down from the position later this year.

Cavazos decision comes just over a month after he signed a contract extension to stay in Arlington through 2027.

He said in an interview Thursday however that he had been contemplating the decision for a while, and the time was right, with the district in good hands to go forward without him.

A statement on the district website lauded Cavazos as a humble and servant leader, who came to the district in 1999 and took over as superintendent in 2012. He developed 13 specialized academies and oversaw the passage of two bond measures totaling $1.6 billion used in part for new facilities.

The opportunities now available to students, was what Cavazos said he is most proud of as he leaves the position.

Arlington is the latest large school district in the region to see a change in leadership at the top. Cavazos notably stayed on through the pandemic, and a couple years of increased scrutiny of schooling from parents.

He described the period as a challenge, but also an opportunity to see the strength in the district.

Future challenges for his successor will be the same as they are every year, he said, including budget, facilities, testing and curriculum. The answers he said will always come from having a commitment to service first, before trying to solve complicated issues.

"We're not without our problems and disagreements," Cavazos said. "We're a normal school district in that sense. But we are unique in the sense that we work interdependently. We have always approached this work interdependently. It's not a one person job. It's one of service first but then coming together to meet the needs of our students. And so, I feel it's the right time because ethe conditions are such, in Arlington ISD."

The south Texas native, who grew up picking okra in the summer, and credits his mother with pushing him to education, doesn't know what's next for him. He admitted he won't miss the long hours every day of the week.

He is one of the highest paid large district superintendents in the region, with a contract that will pay him more than $408,000 if he stays through the end of August.