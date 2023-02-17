Arlington High School briefly locked down after police chase ends on campus

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon after a police chase ended on campus.

Arlington ISD said just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023, that the school went into lockdown after a white pickup truck crashed into a sign on campus. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the chase ended.

The district later confirmed that no students were injured and the lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.