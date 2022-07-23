Apartment fire in Dallas damages 8 units, displacing 27 residents

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A four-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex on Saturday afternoon left eight units uninhabitable, displacing 27 residents.

At about 12:35 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the apartments at 2948 Remond Drive in Southwest Dallas for a structure fire with reports that three people were still inside. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames pouring out of the front of an apartment building on the first and second floors.

Crews made entry to rescue the people trapped inside and all three were able to escape safely. They were taken to a local hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, but otherwise unharmed.

The operation then switched gears, going into defensive mode and focusing on suppression. The fire made its way into the building's attic, and efforts focused moved to the building's exterior.

Command requested three- and then four-alarm responses for additional help as crews worked to fight to flames.

After three hours, crews were able to put out the blaze using ground lines and three ladder pipes.

All eight units in the apartment building were damaged and left uninhabitable, leaving 27 residents and two dogs temporarily without homes. The American Red Cross was called to assist them.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.