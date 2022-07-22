Gang member Antwone Brown arrested, now facing drug charges

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's gang unit arrested Antwone Brown, 35, on several charges.

Handguns, meth, ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine and PCP. Dallas Police Department

Police said Brown is a known gang member. Saying he "hit all the major drug groups," police found two guns, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine, and PCP during his arrest.

Brown now faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing/ delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He's currently in-custody at the Dallas county jail.