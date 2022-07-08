Watch CBS News
Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.

The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.

Billegas faces a capital murder charge. 

He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.

