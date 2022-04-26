Amtrak train hits, kills person crossing tracks at West Irving Station

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) police are investigating after an Amtrak train struck and killed a person crossing the tracks at West Irving Station on April 26.

Someone was fatally stuck by an Amtrak train at the West Irving Station. Chopper 11

The transit agency said the incident didn't involve DART personnel or equipment.

The train was traveling from San Antonio to Chicago when it came into contact with the person just after 4 p.m.

There were no reported injuries to the 109 passengers or crew onboard, according to Amtrak. A spokesperson for Amtrak said they're working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

The passenger railroad service also sent CBS 11 News the following statement, which read in part: