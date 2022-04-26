Amtrak train hits, kills person crossing tracks at West Irving Station
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) police are investigating after an Amtrak train struck and killed a person crossing the tracks at West Irving Station on April 26.
The transit agency said the incident didn't involve DART personnel or equipment.
The train was traveling from San Antonio to Chicago when it came into contact with the person just after 4 p.m.
There were no reported injuries to the 109 passengers or crew onboard, according to Amtrak. A spokesperson for Amtrak said they're working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.
The passenger railroad service also sent CBS 11 News the following statement, which read in part:
According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings. For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.
for more features.