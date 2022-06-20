American Airlines terminating service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Due to a pilot shortage, American Airlines is terminating service to three cities effective Sept. 7.

The cities include Islip and Ithaca, New York and Toledo, Ohio.

An official with the Fort Worth-based airline stated the following:

We're extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in Islip, Ithaca and Toledo, and are working closely with them during this time.

Those scheduled to travel after this date will be offered alternate arrangements, the airline said.