Watch CBS News
Local News

American Airlines terminating service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

American Airlines terminating service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage
American Airlines terminating service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage 00:24

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Due to a pilot shortage, American Airlines is terminating service to three cities effective Sept. 7.

The cities include Islip and Ithaca, New York and Toledo, Ohio.

An official with the Fort Worth-based airline stated the following:

We're extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in Islip, Ithaca and Toledo, and are working closely with them during this time. 

Those scheduled to travel after this date will be offered alternate arrangements, the airline said.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.