Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 2-week-old girl has been reported missing from Livingston, Texas. 

Officials say Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is a woman, according to officials. She is a non-custodial mother who fled with the baby. 

Livingston is located about an hour northeast of Houston.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 911.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 10:43 PM

