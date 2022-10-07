Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 2-week-old girl has been reported missing from Livingston, Texas.
Officials say Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.
The suspect is a woman, according to officials. She is a non-custodial mother who fled with the baby.
Livingston is located about an hour northeast of Houston.
Officials ask anyone with information to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.