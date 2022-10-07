Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 2-week-old girl has been reported missing from Livingston, Texas.

Officials say Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is a woman, according to officials. She is a non-custodial mother who fled with the baby.

Livingston is located about an hour northeast of Houston.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 911.