Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation for allegedly violating students' civil rights

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.

The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.

On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy Center said it plans to hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, in front of the Allen ISD administration building about allegations of students being denied services and parents being bullied by the district.

The OCR's opening investigation letter indicates that it will be looking at several claims:

The student was not allowed to enter Cheatham Elementary until August 29, 2022, three weeks after other students began classes.

The district required the student to use a stroller and harness in order to enter the school and used the harness to improperly restrain them.

The student was made to use a plastic toilet on the floor.

The district failed to implement the student's education plan and did not effectively communicate with the student by using their electronic voice output device.

The student was retaliated against with threats of being disenrolled.

The school failed to maintain accessible entrances, classrooms, and a playground.

The district denied any wrongdoing and said it looks forward to the OCR's investigation, which is ongoing.