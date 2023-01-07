Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country.

But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.

Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback.

Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing.

He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU.

Hawkins and fans of the Allen High School Eagles should be excited about his senior season.

But his family plans to move out of Allen after what happened on Dec. 28.

"No kid should go through this," said Mike Hawkins Sr. "No family should go through, this black or white. It just shouldn't happen."

Mike Sr. said someone spray-painted on his garage the words "we don't need you in Allen" followed by a racial slur.

"We haven't found out who did it, but I hope they do."

Mike Sr., who is Black, says he has taken both of his biracial sons, Mike Jr. and Maliek, another member of the football team, out of Allen High School.

"This ain't about football," Mike Sr. said. "This is about the safety of my family."

Parents of Allen High School players are offering support.

"It makes me feel terrible," said Collins Ngwashi. "I mean these are our kids. We should support them it doesn't matter the color or the race we are all together we are all one."

Allen ISD released a statement which says in part,

"We are saddened to learn that a family's home was vandalized with hate speech. Any instance of hate speech, no matter where or how it occurs, goes against the core beliefs of our school district, and it has no place in our community."

But Mike Sr. says what happened to his family was not the first time they have witnessed slurs at football games or been on the receiving end of racist messages.

"It could be somebody that's upset," he said. "You know the Allen fans are passionate about their football. But this is high school, these are kids, nobody should be the subject of racial slurs, vandalism or any hate."

Mike Sr. says he has not decided where his family will move to.