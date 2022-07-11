Watch CBS News
Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

Your Monday, July 11th Headlines
Your Monday, July 11th Headlines 01:02

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.

At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.

Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.

