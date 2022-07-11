Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.
At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.
Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.
The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.