After school activities are back up and running across North Texas

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Back to school season is in full gear and besides preparing for the school day, many parents are figuring out after school plans and how to keep them safe.

It's go-time for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County with area schools about to start, demand for their after school program is high with a concentrated effort at keeping everyone safe.

Spaces like the location near E. Rosedale Street in Fort Worth helps occupy over 30,000 kids in Tarrant County.

"We are seeing unprecedented need since COVID," said Daphne Barlow Stigliano, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.

Besides demand growing, so is the need to keep everyone inside safe.

"Our facilities, all of them have the opportunity for families to come and they can see through the glass but we just separate guests we do separate adults when they come in," added Barlow Stigliano.

Each employee is screened and has a background check. There's also several cameras and tablets on the wall for parents to sign in and out their children.

On Wednesday staff trained employees before the rush of kids enjoy the after school programs. It's a crucial part of make sure everyone is on the same page.

"It's really important that staff are trained appropriately and that really begins with being able to understand manage groups of children being able to identify and address behavior appropriately," said Barlow Stigliano.

Some of the programs include the growing need for mental health services, "It's important that a child has access to all the resources they need to be prepared for both inside the classroom and outside the classroom," added Barlow Stigliano, "We have noticed that more parents are asking for more resources."

With more families struggling financially, the Boys and Girls Club said they will not turn anyone away.

To keep up with all this demand, they are hiring.

