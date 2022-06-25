Watch CBS News
Local News

Abortion rights advocates take to the streets in Dallas

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS DFW

Protests in Dallas after Supreme Court ruling
Protests in Dallas after Supreme Court ruling 01:35

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  Abortion rights advocates took the streets in Dallas after Fridays decision to overturn Roe vs Wade. An emotional crowd of hundreds carried signs and weighed in, voicing their frustration with the highest court in the land. 

dallas-abortion-rights-rally-1.jpg
CBSDFW.com

"It's devastating, its heart breaking," Annie Scales said.  

"Women are losing their rights," Cathy Clendening said.  

Sam Rosso says even though he isn't a woman he came to be an ally. 

 "Every woman should have the right to choose for their own body," he said.  

Opponents of abortion rights say this is as a cause for celebration and a law that should've never been put in place to begin with. 

dallas-abortion-rights-rally-2.jpg
CBSDFW.com

"When I heard the news, I was totally for it, I do support it," David Marshall said. "I'm totally against abortion. That is just the way i was brought up and the way that I believe." 

In a 5-4 vote the supreme court reversed course on nearly 50 years of constitutional rights of abortion.  

The ruling means abortion laws will now be decided in the states.  

More than half are expected to enact new restrictions or bans – including Texas-- where many clinics across the state have already cancelled their abortion procedures. 

dallas-abortion-rights-rally-4.jpg
CBSDFW.com

Another protest was scheduled to take place in Fort Worth Saturday.

Kennedi Walker

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans, LA. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge, LA. In Baton Rouge, she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 12:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.