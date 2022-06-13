Aaron Dean trial delayed again amid request for new judge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who's accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019, is on hold yet again.

The pause comes after Dean's attorneys asked for Judge David Haggerman to recuse himself from the trial. In response, Judge Haggerman filed on June 13, saying he will not voluntarily recuse himself from the case. Adding to the delay, the hearing for Haggerman's proposed recusal isn't set yet, and may not happen until the end of June.

In a hearing Monday where the defense requested to address scheduling conflicts for the trial, Judge George Gallagher said the case couldn't move forward until there is a decision on the recusal.

In a motion filed last week by Dean's attorneys, they argue two other cases they are working on currently have trial dates that could conflict with the case. Because the defendants in those cases are still in jail, and the victim in one is a child, they argue local and state rules give those cases priority to be heard.

Dean is charged with murder for the shooting death of Jefferson in October 2019. The trial was delayed in December due to scheduling conflicts with expert witnesses. It was delayed again in May after defense attorney Jim Lane became ill and was unable to prepare. At the time, Hagerman said the trial would being in June "without exception."

Fort Worth defense attorney Benson Varghese said on June 10 that layers of state, regional and local rules regarding court priorities for scheduling are clear and have to be followed. However, all sides could still agree to sit down and work something out.

"Traditionally in Tarrant county when conflicts have come up, the parties have tried to get together to see if there was a resolution that worked for everyone," he said.

Jury selection was set to begin on June 21, with the trial starting two days later on the 23rd.