A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer.

A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney.

Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there.

Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney.

"Someone had found this over in the fabrics and crafts section, maybe somebody set it on the shelf looking for another container and accidentally left it there," said Walmart employee Ginny Long.

The ceramic sculpture had the words mom's ashes written on the back along with a date.

Inside, employees noticed what appeared to be cremated remains.

"It's kind of heartbreaking, I just wish I could get it back to the people it belongs to," Long said.

Long and other employees have been trying to get the word out on social media since the discovery last weekend.

They are surprised no one has come forward.

"Nobody has come asking about it or saying that they are missing one or anything, nothing's been said about it," Long said.

It's possible someone intentionally left it, but employees believe it might've been mistakenly left in the store by someone possibly looking for a different container.

"I know if it was my mother, I would like to have it, not to lose it somewhere," Long said.

If you think you might be able to help solve this mystery you can contact the store on Lake Forest and McKinney Ranch.