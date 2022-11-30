A look into the life of Kylie, Karen Borta's daughter, who has Type 1 Diabetes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Center for Disease Control estimates 1.6 million people have type 1 diabetes; 64,000 people are diagnosed every year. The disease is a chronic, and often debilitating, disease in which the body's pancreas is unable to produce sufficient insulin. There is no cure and it cannot be corrected with diet or exercise.

November marks National Diabetes Awareness Month. For the first time, our Karen Borta opens up about how her family has been personally impacted by T1D.

Borta's youngest child, Kylie Borta, has been living with T1D for the past several years. Two weeks after her 13th birthday, Kylie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. It's often called juvenile diabetes because diagnosis are most common in teens and young adults. However, anyone can contact T1D at any age.

Kylie's diagnosis came as a shock and surprise to the Borta family; it was something they admittedly knew very little about, but one that forever altered their world.

Several times, complications associated with the disease have threatened Kylie's life. Type 1 diabetes is a complicated disease.

Karen is sharing her family's story in hopes of raising awareness and understanding.

This is their struggle. This is their story.