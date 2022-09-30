A look back at Big Tex's history as the State Fair icon turns 70

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's time for the 2022 State Fair of Texas, which means Big Tex is celebrating 70 years standing tall above the fair grounds.

But Big Tex wasn't always the cowboy we know and love today.

For his platinum birthday, we traveled back in time to learn the true history of Big Tex.

It's a history few folks still remember, but Clara Jo McMillan sure does.

She has lived in Kerens, Texas, her whole life. It's a small town East of Corsicana, and is known as the "birthplace" of Big Tex.

She describes the moment she first met Big Tex, who started out as Santa Claus.

"To have the biggest Santa Claus in the world, that's a lot for a little old town."

But he sure was. At 49 feet tall, he was hand built from iron and paper mache. The Kernes Chamber of Commerce built him to attract visitors to shop for Christmas in Kerens.

"I remember I was so scared of him," McMillan said. "I was scared of Santa Claus period, let alone one as big as he was."

He stood on the corner of Southwest Third and Colket for two holiday seasons. The second Christmas, he spent inside a chimney because his pants kept blowing away.

Soon enough, the excitement wore off for the little town. That's when the State Fair of Texas stepped in with $750 and an artist named Jack Bridges hired to make him over.

"[Big Tex] was a little scary the first year. I remember Jack saying that he didn't have much time, so I am not sure what the time frame was. He was just trying to get it to where he could present it and him be standing there," said Elisabeth Bridges, Jack's granddaughter.

Big Tex stood at Fair Park for the first time in 1952. After his first fair, his "scary" look needed a bit of cosmetic surgery.

The Bridges' family says Jack modeled Big Tex after himself.

"If you look at his hands, the original hands, if you look at the thumbs, and my hands cause, they look the same...I know that because it's us," Elisabeth said.

Before the 1953 fair, Jack straightened out his nose, corrected his wink, and gave him a voice.

In the 1960's, Big Tex made his silver screen debut. He stood tall through the 70s and 80s, and then, in 1993, he began to wave.

In honor of his 50th birthday in 2002, artists added wrinkles and some gray hair.

His 60th birthday in 2012, however, wasn't so pleasant. Big Tex caught fire after an electrical short.

"It was heartbreaking. It t was like one of our family members was gone," Elisabeth said.

In reality, the Bridges' family had lost two family members. After Jack Bridges died, Rusty Fitzgerald became Big Tex's new caretaker, for a new era.

"It's one of my favorite things to do every year," Rusty said.

The newest version of Big Tex can turn his head, and he's seen a lot over the years.

But this year, on his 70th birthday, those who love him say it's a perfect time to reflect on it all.

"I mean who would've thought back in the day. It's been 70 years. It's so awesome. I hope he has a wonderful birthday," Bridges said.