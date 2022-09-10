A busy weekend is ahead for Arlington during highway construction

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington is the place to be Friday night and through the weekend for some big events attracting thousands of people.

But if you or someone you know is among those taking in the entertainment that includes the Cowboys season opener, you better be prepared for what could be a traffic mess because of a major highway shutdown.

There were as many as 25,000 vehicles outside Globe Life Field Friday night, where the Rangers were playing and outside AT&T Stadium where Bad Bunny was in concert.

When fans of both leave, they will find one of the major north-south routes out of here is shut down.

It's also going to be an issue for Sunday night's Cowboys game, but we have some tips that will help you navigate around it.

It's a long walk from where Alan Olvera and Joanna Acosta parked to get inside AT&T Stadium.

The couple from Texarkana head to the Bad Bunny concert with the trip home tonight already in the back of their minds.

"I think also the exit it's gonna be a little tough," Olvera said. "Yes, we're gonna have fun at the concert but at the same time you have to take in mind how are you gonna get out. I've watched on social media that it takes over two hours for people to get out of the stadium parking lot but we are trying to skew our way around it."

AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field next door are well known for being difficult to get out of after events.

Adding to that this weekend, bridge construction on nearby Highway 360 that will shut it down in both directions overnight after 8 p.m. through Sunday leaving those heading north, south and east with one less major route to get home.

Gigi Murillo was prepared to find an alternate way to get her family home to Mesquite.

She took her parents to the Rangers game while her kids attended the concert.

"Might as well be the chaperone [and] the Uber, but also enjoying the game," Murillo said.

With Highway 360 closed between Six Flags Drive and Avenue J, Collins Street is the best option out of both stadiums to go north, and also south which often sees the least traffic.

You can go east from either Green Oaks Boulevard on the north side or Pioneer Parkway on the south side.

Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys game is expected to draw more than 90,000 people.

CBS 11 asked the Texas Department of Transportation why it decided to conduct such disruptive construction on a weekend like this but did not get a response.