$600K+ in cocaine, meth seized at Texas-Mexico border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized hard narcotics valued at more than $600K in a single enforcement action at the Eagle Pass, Texas Import Lot.

"Securing the cargo environment is a critical mission for CBP and this significant seizure underscores the need for our officers to stay ever-vigilant and aware of the narcotics threat while facilitating lawful commerce," said Acting Port Director Gilberto Calderon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

A Mexican citizen was driving the truck, which when inspected, had 10 packages containing 23.8 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 packages containing 25.6 pounds of cocaine within the sleeper area of the cab.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $673,733

Officers seized the narcotics and the tractor trailer.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents assigned to Eagle Pass have initiated a criminal investigation and one arrest was made.