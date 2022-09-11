6-year-old struck, killed by intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 6-year-old boy was struck by an intoxicated driver in the 2700 block of Regency Drive in Grand Prairie Saturday evening.

At about 8 p.m., the child was struck by an SUV while crossing the street from a residential area to a parking lot. Police said he was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Herschel Pearson, 35, was identified as the driver of the SUV. Police said he was suspected to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Pearson was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.