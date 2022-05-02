$6.75 million Lotto Texas win for Haltom City resident

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Another day, another North Texas millionaire. A person from Haltom City has claimed a $6.75 million estimated jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on March 5.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the big winner is set to receive $5,026,433.26 before taxes. The new multi-millionaire has elected to remain anonymous.

Lotto Texas Extra logo (courtesy: Texas Lottery)

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (4-14-37-39-51-52). The ticket was purchased at Grapevine Market, located at 1216 W. Northwest Highway, in Grapevine.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Monday, May 2. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is an estimated $11.25 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.