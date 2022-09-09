4 suspects arrested after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde police have made four arrests related to a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Sept. 8.

The shooting is suspected to be gang related.

Donovan Hill, 17, was charged for engaging in organized criminal activity and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Karlyn Alexandrya Valdez, 22, was charged for engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment of a child.

That child, Brandon L. Alba, 18, is at a San Antonio hospital due to injuries sustained from the incident. Police said he will be served with an arrest warrant once he is released and will be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody for being charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 16-year-old was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Del Rio, Texas.

Police said 18-year-old victim Bruce Brown was taken to a San Antonio hospital and is in stable condition. The second victim, a 16-year-old, was also taken to a San Antonio hospital and is stable but in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.