4 North Texas judges are the faces of new possibilities

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Four North Texas judges are the faces of new possibilities, rooted through their purpose through their non-profit, Pipeline to Possibilities.

Now, they're featured in a new Apple TV documentary alongside an award winning filmmaker.

"Excited is an understatement," Judge Stephanie Huff said.

"I know I don't think their are any words," Judge Lisa Green said.

The Documentary is called "Dear..." and the episode that this group of women will be featured on is called "Dear Ava," where they will speak on the impact Award Winning Filmmaker, Ava Duvernay has had on them.

"From everything that we have put into the program since it was created to this point today," Green said. "I mean I'm beyond excited actually and I can't wait for everyone to see."

Judges Huff, Green, Shequitta Kelly and Amber Givens were selected for inspiring the next generation through their non-profit, Pipeline to Possibilities.

"[We] go to the high schools to educate them on the criminal justice system and we all have our own programs in our courtrooms, but we wanted to do something where we would go and make an impact on our young people by going to them," Green said.

They've been doing this program since 2016. The goal is to empower students and help prepare them to become the next leaders in the community.

They visit some of the poorest and heavily incarcerated areas across North Texas.

The ladies said their program was inspired by "13th" a documentary by Duvernay, discussing the connection between slavery, incarceration and racism in the United States.

"We saw that documentary and just realized there was so much work that needed to be done if we wanted to dismantle the system in place that's leading to mass incarceration," Huff said.

Now they're getting national recognition from Duvernay.

"Their work has educated other judges across the country to implement similar programs, their impact on students lives is staggering, their swagger is contagious and I salute them. Loudly and boldly today," Duvernay said.

"It's humbling, it's all inspiring," Huff said. "It's just more than I could've ever dreamed, especially when we set our minds to creating this program. Who thought we'd be here."

The judges said they will continue to work to educate children and have an event with Dallas ISD next week.