33-year-old woman found shot dead in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a 33-year-old woman was found shot dead Monday night.

At approximately 9:09 p.m. June 13, police responded to a shooting call at 7619 Military Pkwy. When officers arrived, they found Debra Ann Nabors lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Nabors to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding her murder are still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.