3 people injured, 2 critically in wreck on Cooper Street in Arlington



ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people were injured, two of them critically during in a two-vehicle wreck in the northbound lanes of S. Cooper Street near Commercial Blvd.

Chopper 11

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on April 26.

Investigators said a red Nissan Juke was attempting to make a U-Turn along S. Cooper Street when it collided with a silver Dodge Charger.

There were two men in the Nissan. Both were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. One of them had to be extricated from the vehicle.

There were five people in the Dodge. One of them, a woman, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of S. Cooper Street were shut down in the area while traffic investigators were on-scene.