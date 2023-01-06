3 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting at Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex left three dead and two wounded early Friday morning, law enforcement officials said.

Dallas police said on that at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, their officers responded to the back parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Lazy Acre Cir. after Richardson police notified them about a possible shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found that five people had been shot. Three of them - two men and a woman - have been pronounced dead. The other two victims - both men - were taken to the hospital. One is reported to be in stable condition, the other in critical condition.

Police said that while they have not yet identified any possible suspects, they do not believe the shooting was random and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, Dallas police ask that you contact Detective Chad Murphy at (214) 283-4934 or via email. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers - which pays up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment - by calling (214) 373-TIPS.