27 homes damaged after grass fire that quickly spread to Balch Springs neighborhood

By Julia Falcon

Balch Springs grass fire sparks $6M in damage, 9 homes destroyed
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Balch Springs Fire Department has released more information about the grass fire that caught several homes on fire Monday afternoon.

The grass fire was first reported to officials at 3:17 p.m. Monday. When fire officials responded, there were three acres on fire and winds were gusting between 15 and 20 MPH, causing the fire to spread quickly.

Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said they believe a lawn crew sparked the fire, then it spread rapidly. The area was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries. 

There were a total of 27 homes damaged by smoke, water or fire. Nine homes were a total loss. The estimated property loss is about $6,056,300.

Mutual aid was called upon to assist with preventing surrounding structures on catching fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas County Fire, Mesquite Fire, Seagoville Fire, Sunnyvale Fire, Cedar Hill Fire, Forney Fire, Hutchins Fire, Combine Fire, Wilmer Fire and DeSoto Fire all assisted with the fire. By late Monday night, the fire was 100% contained.

Residents impacted by the fire are asked to go to the Balch Springs Recreation Center, 4327 Shepherd Lane, where the Balch Springs Fire Department and the Red Cross have an assistance center set up.

Donations are asked to be delivered to the Opal & Smith Food Pantry, at 2919 Balch Springs Road. 

Balch Springs fire said that structural assessments are still being conducted.

