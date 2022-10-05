25-year-old Plano man sentenced to life in prison for Shops at Legacy murder

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Steven Gambles last summer.

In a release sent out Wednesday, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said on July 7, 2021, Gambles was meeting a friend for dinner at the Shops at Legacy when 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs passed him outside.

Jordan Jacobs Collin County District Attorney's Office

Willis said Jacobs told his girlfriend that Gambles had "been looking at her and so he was going to go rob him as a consequence." He then reportedly went back to his apartment and changed into a long sleeve security jacket, dark pants, and a mask.

Jacobs spent the next two hours waiting for Gambles to return to his car so he could rob him, the release stated.

While he was waiting, surveillance footage showed Jacobs entering Gambles' car and stealing a firearm from his console. When Gambles returned to his car, Jacobs confronted him, pointed the firearm at his head and then shot him in the temple after he "wouldn't cooperate," the release said.

Through surveillance footage, Plano Police Department Detective Aaron Benzick was able to track down Jacobs to his nearby apartment and identify him as the shooter.

Officials said Jacobs was not associated with the Shops at Legacy security nor was he employed as a security guard with any company.