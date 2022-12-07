Watch CBS News
22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run

By Alex Keller

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, December 7th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, December 7th, 2022 03:16

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.

On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.

According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,

Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.

Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.

She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail 

