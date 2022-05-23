2-year-old survives 'tragic accident' in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 2-year-old is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on May 23.

The call came into North Richland Hills dispatch just before 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Browning Dr.

The driver who struck the child stayed at the scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation, police said. At this time, North Richland Hills Police don't expect the driver will face charges.

Given the child's critical condition, accident investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. Officers spoke with several witnesses on scene to gather additional details about the crash.

At this point in the investigation, the crash appears to be a tragic accident, police said.