Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old survives 'tragic accident' in North Richland Hills

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, May 23rd, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, May 23rd, 2022 02:56

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 2-year-old is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on May 23.  

The call came into North Richland Hills dispatch just before 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Browning Dr.

The driver who struck the child stayed at the scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation, police said. At this time, North Richland Hills Police don't expect the driver will face charges. 

Given the child's critical condition, accident investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. Officers spoke with several witnesses on scene to gather additional details about the crash. 

At this point in the investigation, the crash appears to be a tragic accident, police said. 

First published on May 23, 2022 / 6:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.