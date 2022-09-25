2-year-old child killed in crash on SH 121 outside of Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A car accident on SH121 left a 2-year-old child dead Saturday, Bedford police said.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, police responded to a call about a fatal accident on northbound 121 just north of Cheek Sparger Road in between Bedford and Colleyville.

Officers discovered a truck and a silver sedan were involved in the wreck. The driver of the truck was arrested, but police did not give any details on what they were charged with.

It was also unclear which vehicle the child was in.

The child has yet to be identified.