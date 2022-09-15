2 men accused of sex trafficking a minor in Dallas arrested in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men, one of whom was already jailed in San Antonio, were charged with human trafficking earlier this month in a case involving a young girl in Dallas.

On Sept. 1, Shiron Walter Hughes was arrested by agents with the Office of the Attorney General and charged with human trafficking.

The next day, Lavonte Oneal Parker was served an arrest warrant in the Bexar County Jail, also on a count of human trafficking.

Parker had already been incarcerated at the jail on unrelated felony charges.

State officials said that the case involved an underage girl who had allegedly been trafficked by three different people over 30 days.

The girl is said to have been transported to Dallas from San Antonio by her traffickers.

Hughes' bond was set for $200,000. Parker remains incarcerated at the Bexar County Jail.