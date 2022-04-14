Watch CBS News

2 injured in possible drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a double shooting in Fort Worth on April 13, 2022.

Fort Worth Police said that at 6:19 p.m., Central Division units were dispatched to a convenience store at 1000 Bessie Street on a shooting call.

Investigators believe that the incident began as a possible drive-by that left two victims shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers are still investigating this incident and have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

