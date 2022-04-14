2 injured in possible drive-by shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a double shooting in Fort Worth on April 13, 2022.
Fort Worth Police said that at 6:19 p.m., Central Division units were dispatched to a convenience store at 1000 Bessie Street on a shooting call.
Investigators believe that the incident began as a possible drive-by that left two victims shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers are still investigating this incident and have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.