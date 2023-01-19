Watch CBS News
Local News

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, January 19th, 2023
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, January 19th, 2023 02:43

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.

On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.