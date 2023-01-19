2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.
On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
