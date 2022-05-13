2 dead, 2 in custody after morning shooting in Deep Ellum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have confirmed two people in the Deep Ellum section of the city were shot and killed early Friday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, in the 2800 block of Elm Street, they found 5 people had been hit by gunfire. Two of those victims, whose names have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the three other shooting victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. While their current conditions aren't known, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to develop suspect information, but say two people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

There is a wealth of surveillance video in the area that has been gathered and police say they are zeroing in on the 2:00 a.m. timeframe when the shootings happened. "We captured the offense [on video] and that will be reviewed by our homicide unit," said Dallas Police Deputy Chief Albert Martinez.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but police believe there were multiple shooters, likely firing at each other. DPD Deputy Chief Israel Herrera said detectives are trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. "A couple guys get tangled up for whatever reason... recognition, or something that we haven't figured out yet but we are working on that right now," he said.

The shooting comes just one day after Deep Ellum stakeholders met to discuss the area's ongoing safety issues.

On Thursday the Deep Ellum Foundation unveiled a new 14-point plan to help curb violent crime. They say it has been months in the making and will build on strategies already in place, like shutting down some streets on Friday and Saturday. The plan also includes an extensive security camera network and a 24-hour command center, staffed with private security and Dallas police.