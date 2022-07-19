Watch CBS News
19-year-old stabs mother's boyfriend to death, says it was self-defense

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 19-year-old told police she stabbed her mother's boyfriend in self-defense. 

On Tuesday, Garland police said they received a call at about 3:15 a.m. in regards to a stabbing at an apartment community at the 1800 block of Apollo Road. 

The caller identified herself as a 19-year-old resident of the complex, who claimed she was attacked by her mother's boyfriend, 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson. She said she stabbed Henderson in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.

When police arrived at the location, Henderson was not there. Police found out he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injury.

Police said that investigators are interviewing witnesses and the 19-year-old woman is cooperating with detectives as they investigate the claims of self-defense. She is not being identified as this is an ongoing investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made.

