14-year-old boy shot, injured near South Oak Cliff High School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after getting shot at a park near South Oak Cliff High School Wednesday morning.

At about 9:23 a.m. Oct. 5, witnesses flagged down Dallas police officers in regard to a shooting at Renaissance Park. When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old shooting victim and had him taken to a local hospital.

Because of the shooting's close proximity to the high school, officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time and that this remains an ongoing investigation.