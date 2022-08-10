10-year-old is injured in shooting, suspect is unknown

Child shot in possible road rage incident in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 10-year-old is injured after a shooting.

At about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a red vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking the 10-year-old in the foot.

There are no details as to why the shots were fired.

The child was taken to a local hospital and the father told CBS 11 that his son is doing well.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.