10-year-old is injured in shooting, suspect is unknown

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 10-year-old is injured after a shooting. 

At about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a red vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking the 10-year-old in the foot. 

There are no details as to why the shots were fired. 

The child was taken to a local hospital and the father told CBS 11 that his son is doing well. 

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 4:12 PM

