10-year-old is injured in shooting, suspect is unknown
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 10-year-old is injured after a shooting.
At about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a red vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking the 10-year-old in the foot.
There are no details as to why the shots were fired.
The child was taken to a local hospital and the father told CBS 11 that his son is doing well.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
