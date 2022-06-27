1 person missing after boat capsizes and sinks at Lake Benbrook

BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department Dive Team and Tarrant County Game Wardens are searching for a missing person last seen at Lake Benbrook.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that a boat capsized and sank at approximately 4 a.m. Monday.

Four of the boat's occupants were found OK, but one of the occupants is still missing.

This story is developing.