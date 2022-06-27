1 person missing after boat capsizes and sinks at Lake Benbrook
BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department Dive Team and Tarrant County Game Wardens are searching for a missing person last seen at Lake Benbrook.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that a boat capsized and sank at approximately 4 a.m. Monday.
Four of the boat's occupants were found OK, but one of the occupants is still missing.
This story is developing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.