1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle on Dallas North Tollway

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. 

Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. 

Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. 

The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene. 

