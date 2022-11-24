1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle on Dallas North Tollway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle.

Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane.

Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one.

The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene.