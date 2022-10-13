Grapevine laundromat stabbing suspect arrested, 1 still at large

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the two men suspected of stabbing another man at a Grapevine laundromat on Monday has been arrested, police said this afternoon.

According to Grapevine police, one of the two suspects, Isai Caleb Santa Cruz Rodriguez, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Isai Caleb Santa Cruz Rodriguez Grapevine Police Department

The second suspect, Richard Jonathan De Los Reyes, 28, has not yet been taken into custody. He has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the laundromat and quickly determined the two suspects were linked to an apartment near Mustang Panther Stadium. However, the unit was empty by the time they arrived.

Detectives said they believe the stabbing was a targeted attack against the victim, but did not elaborate further. The victim is still recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information on De Los Reyes' whereabouts is being asked to call 911.