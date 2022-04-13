Watch CBS News

1 dead on North Dallas highway after truck rams into Lexus

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup traveling southbound crashed into the back of a Lexus sedan that was stopped in the left lane.

thumbnail-75-crash2.jpg
One person died on North Dallas highway after a truck rammed into the back of a Lexus.   CBS 11 News

The traffic fatality happened at 3:22 a.m. on April 13 in the 2000 block of N. Central Expressway. 

A passenger in the Lexus sedan was deceased at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was not injured.

The name of the deceased is not available until family has been notified.

Crash investigators are continuing the investigation.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 9:50 AM

