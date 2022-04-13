1 dead on North Dallas highway after truck rams into Lexus

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup traveling southbound crashed into the back of a Lexus sedan that was stopped in the left lane.

The traffic fatality happened at 3:22 a.m. on April 13 in the 2000 block of N. Central Expressway.

A passenger in the Lexus sedan was deceased at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was not injured.

The name of the deceased is not available until family has been notified.

Crash investigators are continuing the investigation.