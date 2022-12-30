Watch CBS News
1 dead following shooting in Fort Worth's Cultural District

By Raegan Scharfetter

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shooting in Fort Worth's Cultural District early Friday morning.

At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.

The victim was unable to provide a statement and witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, they believe the shooting happened because of a disagreement between the victim and the suspect—an unidentified man.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

