1 dead after shooting at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth

By Deborah Gaines

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting at the Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth has left one person dead. As a result of the gunfire, the main gate has been closed and all employees being rerouted to other entrances/exits.

White Settlement Police Department

Officials with the White Settlement Police Department say they responded to a 'shooting incident' at 5:35 a.m. They said there was no active shooter situation but that one person was dead at the main entry gate. Police say the shooting was an isolated incident.

White Settlement police expanded their lock down perimeter and sought federal assistance after a 'suspicious device' was found in the suspect vehicle. Bomb technicians from the Fort Worth Police Department were called to the scene to 'evaluate' the device.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 7:47 AM

