1 dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into guard rail

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after two cars were racing on President George Bush Turnpike this past Saturday.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 on the turnpike near Independence Parkway.

Police investigation revealed that vehicle one was traveling eastbound, racing another vehicle, when the driver lost control and struck a metal guard rail.

The driver, 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.