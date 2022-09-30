Watch CBS News
1 dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into guard rail

By Julia Falcon

CBS DFW

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after two cars were racing on President George Bush Turnpike this past Saturday.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 on the turnpike near Independence Parkway. 

Police investigation revealed that vehicle one was traveling eastbound, racing another vehicle, when the driver lost control and struck a metal guard rail. 

The driver, 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

September 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

